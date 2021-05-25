St. Regis Mohawk Tribe lifts COVID-19 travel and gathering restrictions

Beginning Friday, certain travel-related quarantine requirements will end in the U.S. side of Akwesasne.

Employees and residents of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe will no longer have to quarantine when they travel beyond the 300-mile radius set up during the pandemic. The travel changes apply to asymptomatic individuals only. Health officials are still warning anyone with symptoms must quarantine and be tested as soon as they experience COVID-related symptoms.

The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is the U.S.-recognized council governing the southern, U.S. portion of Akwesasne Mohawk territory. The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne is the Canada-recognized government north of the U.S.-Canada border.

The Emergency Operations Center also announced that 25-50 people will be allowed at outdoor gatherings. People attending gatherings are still advised to maintain safe distancing of at least 6 feet and when that is not possible people should wear face masks.

The EOC stated the changes are possible because of few cases of COVID-19, an increased vaccination rate and adherence to safe practices by individuals and businesses.