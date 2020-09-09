Spirit Airlines suspends service at Plattsburgh International Airport

PLATTSBURGH — Spirit Airlines has ceased flying out of Plattsburgh International Airport.

"We have a really good relationship with them and we hope they can come back, but right now because of COVID-19 they had to stop," Clinton County Legislator Robert Hall who chairs the county's Airport Committee, said.

Spirit had suspended service in August and had hoped to resume flights soon, Airport Manager Chris Kreig said, but decided last week they could not at this time.

"It's been kind of the perfect storm, and there is not a whole lot you can do," Kreig said.

"They had to make a business decision."

Spirit was offering three flights a week from Plattsburgh to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Saturdays, Sundays and Thursdays.

They did halt service in April for a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kreig said a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Florida and South Carolina, two markets that Spirit serves, and restrictions from New York state on travelers from nearly three dozen states, affected Spirit's business.

"We do have a good working relationship with them and they have been a good partner," Kreig said.