Son arrested in 53-year-old woman's stabbing death in Albany

ALBANY — A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday on charges of stabbing his mother to death in Albany, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call at 11:45 p.m. Saturday found 53-year-old Denise Castanon inside a house with multiple stab wounds to her torso, the Albany Police Department said in a news release. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim's son, 27-year-old Kristopher Castanon, was arrested a short distance away with help from the University at Albany police department’s K-9 unit, the authorities said.

Kristopher Castanon was awaiting arraignment on a murder charge in his mother's death. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

