Some Saratoga Springs parents push against using masks in schools

“There will be no choice for school districts,” Patton said. “But face coverings are strongly recommended by everybody, especially anytime social distancing can’t be maintained. Obviously as a school district, we will be following the guidance of the Department of Health.”

Patton said that the reopening plan will include times when the children can take off their masks such as during meals, short breaks and some instructional time if social distancing can be maintained.

“The guidance is very specific about when adults and students (wear masks), whether it's on a bus or in a classroom,” Patton said. “We will provide detail on how face coverings are going to be used when students are here in person. It is clear guidance that we received from the state Department of Education and Department of Health. It’s not a debatable conversation.”

Currently, the state Department of Health mandates masks for in-school instruction because, the guidelines note, “to protect against the transmission of the COVID-19 virus when on school grounds and in school facilities.”

Last month, Schoenbach said she also wonders that if cases in Saratoga County are low, “why are we going to take drastic measures.” She also wants to know about steps to clean and disinfect the schools.