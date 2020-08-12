Some Capital Region schools delay first days

School district by district reopening plans Area school districts had until Aug. 7 to submit their plans to the New York Department of Health for approval to allow in-person learning thi…

The superintendents of the Capital Region BOCES and the Questar III BOCES said the decision whether to delay school is being left up to local districts.

Coxsackie-Athens Central School District is planning to hold four professional training days instead of the usual two, but will hold them before classes begin on Sept. 10.

Superintendent Randy Squier said teachers and staff in the districts are contracted for 188 workdays, so they can begin training as early as Sept. 1.

Many districts have not yet finalized their academic calendars. Currently, the Albany city school district intends to resume instruction – both in-person and virtually – on Sept. 8, but the school board plans to discuss the academic calendar at its meeting this Thursday, a spokeswoman said.

School leaders have been engaged in discussions on how to safely reopen schools since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit New York.

Fall sports have been delayed until September 21 to allow for more time to address which sports can begin safely, or if they need to be postponed until later in the year.

New York's more than 700 public school districts, as well as charter schools and private schools, were required to submit individual reopening plans to the state on July 31.