‘Soft start’ scrapped in Saranac Lake

Restaurants will be able to open for dine-in customers in Phase 3 of the reopening process, which could begin June 12 at the earliest in the North County, if the region continues to satisfy a series of state metrics on COVID-19 cases, testing and contact tracing.

Rabideau said the process of planning and then withdrawing the idea gave village officials “a better understanding of the vast spectrum of feelings of our citizens, their fears, their hopes and their wants.”

All the restaurateurs who talked to the Enterprise on Thursday said they were just learning of this announcement when asked about it, and they were hesitant to say they would participate because they had not been presented the plan before it was introduced.

The plan was drawn up by Rabideau, the four Village Board trustees, village Chief of Police James Joyce and village Manager John Sweeney via emails and phone calls, outside of Village Board meetings and without consulting village Public Health Officer Ray Scollin. Rabideau announced it Thursday.

Rabideau listed several different viewpoints he is hearing.