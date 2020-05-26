Small protest group near Northway Exit 30 tells tourists: 'Go home'

“We have not had a first wave up here yet,” Thoreck said.

Thoreck said she herself is immuno-compromised and, therefore, at higher risk than most.

She said she had been living in Arizona over the winter but moved back here as the pandemic began to be with her mother, who also is at a higher risk.

“I had seen an atrocious amount of hoarding” in Arizona, she said.

She said she drove across the country to get here and noticed people denying the virus was a real threat. Not feeling it was safe to stop on the trip, she said she wore diapers and slept either in her car or on the floors of disinfected hotel rooms.

When tourism started opening here, she said she believes it could open the door to the same danger she felt in other states.

Thoreck said there are not official plans for when and where her protests take place, but she’s created a “model” that other protesters can follow. A few others joined them on the roadside over the weekend.

She said people driving past honk, take pictures and sometimes stop and come over to talk to them. She said she’s gotten a lot of supporters online, but that she has felt in danger at times.