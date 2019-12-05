SL Development Board approves three projects

SARANAC LAKE — The village development board approved a subdivision that is the next step in the construction of the Play ADK Adirondack Center for Play on Depot Street.
HES Ventures owns the lot at 33 Depot St. They requested a subdivision that would cut their 2.5-acre parcel down the middle, so they could eventually sell half of it to Play ADK.
The center would be built in the former Branch and Callanan warehouse directly in front of the Saranac Lake Union Depot train station.
Tim Reilly and Jerry Micheal represented HES Ventures at Tuesday night’s development board meeting.
The subdivision property line would cut through a HomEnergy fuel storage facility. Reilly said the plan is to remove that building by no later that May 15, 2021, and that was added as a condition to the approved subdivision.
In a previous interview, Play ADK Executive Director Rob Carr said his group’s ultimate goal is to create a permanent play center for young children from ages 0 to 10.
“Play is the true work of a child,”“It’s the most important thing for creating healthy development.”
Carr said the exhibits will be focused less on reading and interpretation and more on physical activity and imagination. “High touch, low tech”is how he likes to describe the concept.
The Adirondack Center for Play is an awardee of Saranac Lake’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative fund and is set to receive a $950,000 reimbursement after the project is finished. It was also listed as a top priority in the North Country Regional Economic Development Council’s 2019 Progress Report in October. Play ADK is requesting $1,098,622 in state grant money from the NCREDC.
The whole project is expected to cost $5,746,745, create 65 construction jobs and 10 full-time jobs in the facility.
Carr said the hope is to have the center completed by 2023.
