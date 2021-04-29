Ski numbers rise despite pandemic challenges

Second, the continued closure of the U.S.’s northern border (now in its 14th month) meant no Canadians, who normally come to the Adirondack ski areas especially.

Third, winter started late, which meant ski areas missed out on the busy Thanksgiving weekend. Whiteface and Gore normally open for the season sometime in November, but in 2020 they didn’t open until Dec. 5, and Belleayre didn’t open until Dec. 9, according to Ruocco. And while this season didn’t end as early as the pandemic forced it to last year, it didn’t have a longer-than-normal tail end, either. Whiteface and Gore closed April 10, Belleayre April 6.

“It was unclear in the beginning of the season how things would transpire, but with all of our safety protocols in place, we saw great success, not only visitation but in the safety of our staff and guests,” Ruocco said. “We were very pleased overall, across all of our mountains and Olympic venues.”

Scott Brandi, president of the SKI/NY trade group, told the Times Union of Albany that while many ski areas don’t like to share detailed numbers, New York’s 43 ski centers — which he said is the most of any state — would likely total abut 4 million skier-snowboarder visits this winter, up from 3.7 million the season before.