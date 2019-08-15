LAKE PLACID — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand visited Lake Placid Wednesday for what appears to be the first time since announcing her presidential bid.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., visited the area to celebrate the birthday of her husband of 18 years, Jonathan Gillibrand, according to Arthur Lussi, who knows the senator from their time together as students at Dartmouth College. Kirsten Gillibrand visits the Tri-Lakes region somewhat regularly in both official and unofficial capacities.
Cristina Lussi and Katrina Kroes, Arthur Lussi’s sisters, hosted a meet-and-greet event for Gillibrand at the Lake Placid Club Golf House on Morningside Drive Wednesday evening. The Lussi family owns the Lake Placid Club Golf Courses as well as the Crowne Plaza Resort and Golf Club, and other local businesses.
While there, Kirsten Gillibrand mingled with local officials, including Lake Placid village Mayor Craig Randall and Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism CEO James McKenna.
She is one of more than 20 Democratic candidates for president in the 2020 election, and her poll numbers have been low. She is one of the candidates struggling to qualify for the third round of televised debates, set for Sept. 12 and 13 in Houston.
