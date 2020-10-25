Second time’s the charm for anti-racism resolution

Final resolution

The Tupper Lake Town Board's final resolution from Thursday:

“Whereas, Tupper Lake is proud of an benefits from its reputation as a friendly and welcoming community, and

“Whereas, any symbol of racism or prejudice on public display is detrimental to our image of our community as friendly welcoming to all, and

“Whereas, the Tupper Lake Town Board wishes to express its support for diversity, equity and inclusion for all, and

“Whereas, the Tupper Lake Town Board wishes to express its opposition to racism, bigotry, xenophobia and any hurtful speech or action, and

“Whereas, while the Town Board acknowledges that human diversity can be defined as differences in race, ethnicity, nationality, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, age, physical and/or mental capabilities, and religious belief, and

“Whereas, the Tupper Lake Town Board acknowledges that diversity enriches and adds value to the community of Tupper Lake, and

“Whereas, the Tupper Lake Town Board acknowledges the Constitutional right to free speech, and

“Whereas, the Tupper Lake Town Board affirms that public displays of symbols of racism and hate are not beneficial to the community’s image

“Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Tupper Lake Town Board affirms that the public display or expression of symbols of racism, inequity and sentiments lacking in diversity, inclusion, equity and/or hate are not beneficial to Tupper Lake’s image of being a friendly and welcoming community in which all are welcome to live, work and visit.”