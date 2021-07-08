Schumer calls for unilateral action to resume cross-border travel for Canadians

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., is calling for the United States to drop all travel restrictions on vaccinated Canadians if an agreement to reopen the border isn’t reached in the coming weeks.

Schumer spent the first workday after the July 4th weekend visiting border communities across the North Country.

Speaking in Sackets Harbor, the Senate majority leader said Canada has had ample opportunity to develop a plan for easing border restrictions, and called for the Biden administration to take unilateral action if travel doesn’t resume soon.

“It’s time for the United States to take action even without the Canadian government because they have delayed too long,” he said.

Laying out his proposal, Schumer said the U.S. should take two steps. First, expand what activities qualify as essential travel.

“To extend to vaccinated Canadian citizens with family, property, education, tourism or business interests,” New York’s senior senator explained. “And two, unilaterally open the northern border to those vaccinated Canadians.”

That wouldn’t help Americans seeking to enter Canada, but would be a major boost to North Country border communities.