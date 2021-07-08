Schumer calls for unilateral action to resume cross-border travel for Canadians

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., is calling for the United States to drop all travel restrictions on vaccinated Canadians if an agreement to reopen the border isn’t reached in the coming weeks.
Schumer spent the first workday after the July 4th weekend visiting border communities across the North Country.
Speaking in Sackets Harbor, the Senate majority leader said Canada has had ample opportunity to develop a plan for easing border restrictions, and called for the Biden administration to take unilateral action if travel doesn’t resume soon.
“It’s time for the United States to take action even without the Canadian government because they have delayed too long,” he said.
Laying out his proposal, Schumer said the U.S. should take two steps. First, expand what activities qualify as essential travel.
“To extend to vaccinated Canadian citizens with family, property, education, tourism or business interests,” New York’s senior senator explained. “And two, unilaterally open the northern border to those vaccinated Canadians.”
That wouldn’t help Americans seeking to enter Canada, but would be a major boost to North Country border communities.
New York shares a boundary with Canada’s two most-populous provinces. Those travelers from Ontario and Quebec are a vital source of economic activity for the region.
Schumer’s announcement means there is now bipartisan support in Congress for unilateral action on the border.
Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who represents the North Country, issued a similar call for unilateral action in June.
The current joint agreement restricting travel between the U.S. and Canada expires on July 21.
On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he hopes to announce new steps on reopening in the coming weeks, but still struck a cautious tone.
“We will proceed in a responsible, step-by-step fashion in allowing larger numbers of people to come to Canada,” he said.
The Trudeau government still has not provided any details on exactly how it plans to do that.
Starting this week, vaccinated Canadians can leave the country and return home without being subject to a mandatory quarantine.