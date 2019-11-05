SCHENECTADY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in the city on Tuesday to award a $10 million downtown revitalization initiative grant in the state's fourth round of awards.
Schenectady anchored its DRI area around Proctors and along Erie Boulevard which has undergone a transformation with the opening of Rivers Resort Casino and new hotels, condos and businesses at Mohawk Harbor.
"With this funding, Schenectady will further enhance its vibrant downtown and transform the Mohawk Harbor into a top regional destination with unique waterfront amenities that will benefit residents and visitors," Gov. Cuomo said Tuesday during the award presentation.
The city envisions linking these anchor attractions and will apply the DRI award towards creating a cohesive, dynamic downtown that connects the city core to waterfront amenities.
