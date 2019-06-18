{{featured_button_text}}

SCHENECTADY — A Schenectady mother was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years behind bars for manslaughter in the death of her infant son.

Heaven Puleski agreed to a plea deal in April.

The body of her child, a 3-month-old, was found stuffed in a plastic bag behind Heaven's apartment building on State Street. The district attorney says a witness saw Heaven shake the baby in a fit of rage.

The baby had been missing for weeks before the remains were found.

