SCHENECTADY — A Schenectady mother was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years behind bars for manslaughter in the death of her infant son.
Heaven Puleski agreed to a plea deal in April.
The body of her child, a 3-month-old, was found stuffed in a plastic bag behind Heaven's apartment building on State Street. The district attorney says a witness saw Heaven shake the baby in a fit of rage.
The baby had been missing for weeks before the remains were found.
WNYT-TV News Channel 13 is a newspartner of The Post-Star.
