Saratoga's Geyser Road Trail opens after 15 years and $3.8 million spent

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The 2.8-mile Geyser Road Trail officially opened Thursday, the culmination of an effort that began 15 years ago with Geyser Crest residents and was subsequently taken up by the city.

The city had been looking to increase off-road recreational opportunities and alternative ways to reach downtown.

The ribbon-cutting at Veterans Memorial Park was an Earth Day celebration of the $3.8 million project, the result of years of work on design, funding, rights of way and construction.

Most of the work on the 8-foot-wide trail, which runs on the north side of Geyser Road from the Milton town line to state Route 50, was completed last year. Construction began at the end of 2019.

Meg Kelly, the third mayor to work on the plans over the last decade, said it was a major achievement.

It is open to pedestrians, bicyclists and runners, providing an alternative to using the shoulder of Geyser Road, which is traveled by more than 5,500 vehicles per day.

“One of my goals coming in as mayor was to bring this over the finishing line, and we’re doing it,” said Kelly at a City Council meeting on Tuesday.

After four years in office, Kelly is not seeking reelection.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}