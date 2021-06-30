Saratoga Springs police believe Albany gangs involved in early morning fight that led to stabbing

“I’m outraged by the recent violence and the community should be outraged as well,” Dalton said.

Noting that there has been much turnover in bar ownership in recent years, Dalton said she was working to facilitate better communication among bar owners downtown - so bars can notify other bars about troublesome customers - and said they need to take responsibility for not overserving crowds.

“Bar and nightlife (venue) owners must take some responsibility for the crowds they are serving,” Dalton said.

Dalton and Catone highlighted the police department’s staffing levels — 67 officers — and argued that the staff is not high enough to manage the public safety challenges in the city. Dalton said she would like to see the city hire another 20 police officers in the coming years.

But staffing is likely to continue to be a problem this summer, the officials said.

The department was approved to make three new hires last month, Dalton said, but those new recruits likely won’t start until next spring after making their way through the training academy. The department is looking to get approved to make lateral hires from other departments to start sooner than that but officials did not say how many positions could be filled that way.