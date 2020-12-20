Saranac Lake Winter Carnival will have Ice Palace, fireworks only

SARANAC LAKE — The 2021 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival will be pared down to two fireworks shows.

The Ice Palace will also still be built — and lit up, starting on Feb. 6 — but people will not be able to enter it, according to Dean Baker, a member of the Winter Carnival Committee.

The scope of the limited activities for the upcoming event were announced at a recent Winter Carnival Committee meeting, which was conducted over Zoom.

“We’re going to have an Ice Palace,” Baker said. “We’re going to start (building) about the 21st of January.”

Organizers are planning to encourage those who attend the two fireworks shows, on Feb. 6 and Feb. 13, to watch the shows from inside their vehicles. Eric Wilson, founder of Good Guy Productions, is planning to set the two fireworks shows to music that will be broadcast on the radio.