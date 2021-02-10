Saranac Lake Village Board will meet in person after Zoom intrusion

SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Village Board is returning to in-person meetings next week after a group of people brought pornography and profanity to the board’s Monday Zoom session, which was quickly shut down.
“This evening, we were hacked in spades with pornography and filth,” Mayor Clyde Rabideau wrote in an email.
He said six to eight callers with unfamiliar names called in and overtook the video with smut after the Pledge of Allegiance, around when the board asked for public comment.
Trustee Rich Shapiro said at least two of the Zoom window screens showed dancing naked women. He was unsure of what people were saying because of the chaos, but he said someone in the text chat asked that people not use foul language.
“They had very obscene and profane intrusions into our meeting that we couldn’t stop,” Rabideau said in a call. “Obviously, that was not the kind of public input we solicited.”
Shapiro said they rebooted the call, but within minutes the obscene callers were back.
Rabideau said he is not sure how to stop such coordinated attacks from happening again in the future.
“We’re just public servants,” Rabideau said. “We’re not tech wizards with Zoom and everything else. We don’t know how to prevent this, so we shut it down as quickly as we could.”
Rabideau said intrusions have not been a problem before during village Zoom meetings but that Monday’s inappropriate interruption was a “regretful experience.”
Rabideau said he has a hunch who is behind the intrusion but is not making accusations. He said he does not plan to spend village resources figuring out who it was. He said he wants move on and not look back.
The board will meet again to conduct its business on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the village offices. Rabideau said he looks forward to meeting in person again.
“There’s a lot to be said for human-to-human contact,” Rabideau said. “To be 6 feet apart and to just see the eyes and facial expressions and context of their voices and body language, it means a lot in meetings.”
People looking to take part in public comment will line up at 6-foot intervals outside the door in the hallway and exit via the elevator, he said. People fearing potential health concerns of showing up in-person can call in and participate via telephone.
“Though an elected officer doing so sacrifices their vote, according to state rules,” he wrote.
Board meetings will be livestreamed, but Rabideau is not yet sure on what service. He also said they will be filmed and posted to the village website, likely sometime the next day, for transparency. He said the recording of Monday’s meeting will not be uploaded, for obvious reasons.
Rabideau also said people can submit questions and commentary by call or letter to village Clerk Kareen Tyler before the meeting, to be read to the board during the meeting.
In his email, Rabideau pointed out that the U.S. Congress is meeting in person with COVID-19 protocols and said the village should follow suit.
“The body language, the facial expressions, and the tones of voice set against these realities color the palate of communication and make it more informative,” he wrote. “We know how to socially distance and our constituents know how to communicate both in-person and via external means, so it is time for us to move back toward a bit of cautious normalcy, forsaking the profane that happened this night, and toward a more egalitarian and comprehensive public dialogue.”