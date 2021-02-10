Saranac Lake Village Board will meet in person after Zoom intrusion

Rabideau said intrusions have not been a problem before during village Zoom meetings but that Monday’s inappropriate interruption was a “regretful experience.”

Rabideau said he has a hunch who is behind the intrusion but is not making accusations. He said he does not plan to spend village resources figuring out who it was. He said he wants move on and not look back.

The board will meet again to conduct its business on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the village offices. Rabideau said he looks forward to meeting in person again.

“There’s a lot to be said for human-to-human contact,” Rabideau said. “To be 6 feet apart and to just see the eyes and facial expressions and context of their voices and body language, it means a lot in meetings.”

People looking to take part in public comment will line up at 6-foot intervals outside the door in the hallway and exit via the elevator, he said. People fearing potential health concerns of showing up in-person can call in and participate via telephone.

“Though an elected officer doing so sacrifices their vote, according to state rules,” he wrote.