Saranac Lake solar farm celebrates opening

Mike Roach, director of business development at Sunvestment Energy Group, said as the snow melts, production will get better over time, comparing this seasonal ebb and flow to a farmer’s growing season.

Though the often cloudy northeastern New York may not seem like a great place for a sun-reliant energy farm, Hassman said there are actually benefits to this area that other regions do not have — namely, the cold. He said energy harvesting is slower in warm weather, so Friday morning’s cold was a good thing. The temperature had been between 10 and 20 degrees below zero earlier that morning in Saranac Lake and was in the single digits when the ribbon was cut.

“The panels in Arizona that are hot are hampered by the fact it’s so hot there,” Hassman said. “The flow of electricity, because everything becomes hot, there’s a lot of resistance there. So on a cold day like today with really clear sun, you’re really cranking.”

The energy harvested here will be put into the electric grid, but residential and commercial customers can subscribe monthly to the solar service and use the electricity credits generated by the farm as part of their National Grid power bill for a 10% savings. There is no subscription fee.