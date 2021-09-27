Saranac Lake resident saves snapping turtles

SARANAC LAKE — Before she rescued her first snapping turtle, Danielle Tooker didn’t know much about the state-protected species.
Now, after more than two years during which she has helped nearly 400 baby snapping turtles reach safety in Lake Flower, Tooker has learned how to save turtles and eggs.
On a rainy night two years ago, Tooker, of Saranac Lake, was driving down Lake Flower Avenue on her way home when she spotted an adult snapping turtle sitting in the road near the lakeshore.
Its shell had been badly cracked by a car or truck. Afraid someone would run over the almost 3-foot wide turtle again, Tooker pulled over to find it was a mother and its eggs were spilling out of the cracked shell all over the road.
While Tooker moved the turtle to safety with a towel, a passing state police car pulled over to ask what she was doing. When she asked what the trooper planned to do with the eggs, she was told the eggs weren’t “viable.” They were left all over the road.
Tooker drove away but waited nearby until the officer left, then returned to collect the eggs. The turtle was gone, but she gathered 28 intact eggs and took them home.
Tooker called the DEC and a wildlife refuge to get some guidance. She learned how to incubate the eggs, keeping them as still as possible. Most likely because of what the rescued eggs went through on the road, only one hatched, but that single success inspired her to watch out for turtles the next year.
“Her death wasn’t completely in vain,” she said of the hatchling’s mother.
By 2020, word had gotten around about Tooker’s rescue efforts. When turtle’s nests were found at construction sites, she would be called to gather eggs before they got destroyed. She hatched around 70 eggs last year.
On a spring morning this year, her brother called, saying he had spotted two snapping turtles laying eggs by Lake Flower. Tooker didn’t want to disturb the eggs, but because of the location of the nests, right next to the guard rail, she was afraid for the hatchlings’ safety.
She propped logs around the nesting holes, arranging them in a V with the opening pointed toward the river. That way, she said, the baby turtles would be directed toward the water instead of the road. She laminated signs to tape to the logs, warning passersby.
Last week, she watched dozens of baby snapping turtles make their way into Lake Flower. She estimated around 300 hatchlings for this season.
While snapping turtles are not endangered, they are a protected species and Tooker said populations have been declining. Protecting the turtles helps control goose and waterfowl populations, she said.
She hopes to see the return of the turtles next June, which is nesting season.