Saranac Lake resident saves snapping turtles

SARANAC LAKE — Before she rescued her first snapping turtle, Danielle Tooker didn’t know much about the state-protected species.

Now, after more than two years during which she has helped nearly 400 baby snapping turtles reach safety in Lake Flower, Tooker has learned how to save turtles and eggs.

On a rainy night two years ago, Tooker, of Saranac Lake, was driving down Lake Flower Avenue on her way home when she spotted an adult snapping turtle sitting in the road near the lakeshore.

Its shell had been badly cracked by a car or truck. Afraid someone would run over the almost 3-foot wide turtle again, Tooker pulled over to find it was a mother and its eggs were spilling out of the cracked shell all over the road.

While Tooker moved the turtle to safety with a towel, a passing state police car pulled over to ask what she was doing. When she asked what the trooper planned to do with the eggs, she was told the eggs weren’t “viable.” They were left all over the road.

Tooker drove away but waited nearby until the officer left, then returned to collect the eggs. The turtle was gone, but she gathered 28 intact eggs and took them home.