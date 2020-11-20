Saranac Lake cop charged with false info on job application

Carriero said his office started investigating the case late this summer after Saranac Lake Police Chief James Joyce told him he had reason to doubt MacDonald’s job application.

MacDonald, after being informed of the indictment and securing Peter Dumas of Malone as a defense lawyer, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon at the State Police Troop B headquarters in Ray Brook.

This is not one of the violent felony charges for which jail is allowed under New York’s bail reform law, and Dumas said MacDonald never wanted to spend the night behind bars — but as it turned out, he had to anyway, due to a combination of timing and procedural issues.

Dumas said he had advised MacDonald to turn himself in at that time because Franklin County Court was still open and arraignments are supposed to be available through videoconference from the State Police barracks. But Dumas said MacDonald was told that with a sealed indictment, the arraignment has to be in person, and it was too late in the day to get to Malone to be arraigned in person that day — hence the night in jail. MacDonald was “definitely not” happy about that, Dumas said.

MacDonald was arraigned Thursday in county court in Malone before Judge Robert Main Jr. MacDonald pleaded not guilty and was released.