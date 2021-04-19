Saranac Lake considers hosting World Snowshoe Championships again

SARANAC LAKE — The Village Board is considering whether Saranac Lake will host the World Snowshoe Championships in 2024.
Paul Smith’s College Director of Athletics Jim Tucker approached village Trustee Rich Shapiro with the idea, and board members say they are thinking about hosting the event again.
Saranac Lake hosted the championships in February 2017, bringing 262 snowshoers here from around the world to race.
Tucker said he has been in Spain, Italy, Canada and the American West for snowshoe championships and believes they’re best when held in small communities, where they create a larger economic impact and have a larger effect on the entertainment.
“I think it’s a great idea,” village Manager John Sweeney said at a board meeting last week.
Trustee Tom Catillaz said board members should think before making a decision and said they have time for that — a bid to host the event would not have to be submitted until the end of 2022.
Trustee Kelly Brunette said the village having already hosted one World Championship before would be an “advantage.”
Shapiro said the feedback from the World Snowshoe Federation on the 2017 championship was “fantastic.”
“They loved Saranac Lake. They loved our spirit,” he said. “International racers were amazed they pulled it off because they had seen the snow disappear in the days leading up to the races.”
Warm weather in the five days before the races melted all the snow but locals came out in force with shovels to get the trails ready. Tucker said Jason Smith, who runs Dewey Mountain where the races were held, was “tremendous.”
Shapiro said the village would reach out to the state for funding assistance if it is selected to host. He said he’d like this to be a “zero cash cost” for the village.
Mayor Clyde Rabideau said the village’s infrastructure would be more conducive to hosting this time around.
“The Saranac Lake village actually lost out on a lot of the economic impact, because most of the out-of-towners stayed in Lake Placid,” Shapiro said.
Rabideau said Saranac Lake now has two more hotels than it did in 2017.
Tucker also said the village should consider hosting a National Snowshoe Championship, which it has never done.