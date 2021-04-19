Saranac Lake considers hosting World Snowshoe Championships again

SARANAC LAKE — The Village Board is considering whether Saranac Lake will host the World Snowshoe Championships in 2024.

Paul Smith’s College Director of Athletics Jim Tucker approached village Trustee Rich Shapiro with the idea, and board members say they are thinking about hosting the event again.

Saranac Lake hosted the championships in February 2017, bringing 262 snowshoers here from around the world to race.

Tucker said he has been in Spain, Italy, Canada and the American West for snowshoe championships and believes they’re best when held in small communities, where they create a larger economic impact and have a larger effect on the entertainment.

“I think it’s a great idea,” village Manager John Sweeney said at a board meeting last week.

Trustee Tom Catillaz said board members should think before making a decision and said they have time for that — a bid to host the event would not have to be submitted until the end of 2022.

Trustee Kelly Brunette said the village having already hosted one World Championship before would be an “advantage.”

Shapiro said the feedback from the World Snowshoe Federation on the 2017 championship was “fantastic.”