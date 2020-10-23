Resorts World Catskills facing huge coronavirus challenges

Yet, the casino faced obstacles far before the pandemic. For years, gaming experts have said the casino seems to be too small, with too few amenities, to be a draw 90 miles from New York City, while being too costly of a development to pay off as a regional casino investment.

Beyond competition — more than 30 casinos and electronic gaming parlors are located within a few hours of New York City — Moody’s believes casinos face at least 12 to 18 months of serious financial challenges due the pandemic, including:

♦ State-mandated pandemic-related restrictions. Resorts World reopened last month, and it currently has just 1,124 of its 1,600 slot machines and 70 of its 151 table games, plus a 25% capacity limit. Several of its food and beverage options and other amenities have reopened, but they’re still greatly limited.

♦ High debt-to-income ratios. U.S. casinos’ debt averaged three to six times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization before the pandemic. During the pandemic, casino debt is likely to grow to seven times EBITDA, Foley said.

♦ Coronavirus fears. Casinos draw older crowds, who are at the greatest coronavirus risk. Even after a vaccine and no more state restrictions, crowds could be slow to return, Foley said.