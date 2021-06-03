Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Guiliani stumps for votes in Schenectady, Fort Edward

Guiliani said he views the counsel of his father as an advantage:

"I look at his work that he did in New York City in the '90s, and I think it's a great template, not just for me, but I think it's for anybody who wants to be a successful public official.

"Just look at the data: In 1990, there were over 2,000 murders in New York. By the time he left office, it was under 600. Ten years after he left office, it was under 300. And it was because of the policies that he put forth.

"He is a tremendous asset to any candidate, so for him to be an adviser with me, to be able to talk with him about how he sees New York state and how we need to revitalize — it's been great because he's dealt with some tremendous challenges in the early '90s in New York City at a time where people were leaving New York City, where they thought New York was ungovernable. Sounds pretty familiar to right now, just more on a statewide level."

Under Trump, he served as a special assistant to the president and associate director of the Office of Public Liaison.

"The paycheck protection program — I was one of the people to quarterback that from the White House, along with the secretary of Treasury and the president to make sure we build that up.