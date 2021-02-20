Report: Younger people needed in Adirondacks

But younger people are looking for certain attributes in communities to entice them to make the move. “The things themselves are not surprising,” Karasin said.

Some of those attributes include:

Broadband access

Affordable, quality and a variety of housing

Jobs that can lead to careers

A sense of vibrancy, such as a strong downtown area

Arts and entertainment options

Karasin said towns should take a step back and look at what their community needs are and how they plan to address those needs. She said the center will work with communities along the way using tools like affinity groups to determine what the weaknesses and strengths of a community are and what actions can be taken to promote the strengths or fix the weaknesses. She said they will also try to help implement any solutions communities come up with.

Fulton County is working on a variety of projects to attract younger people to the area, but it also already has a number of strengths, said Ron Peters, the president and CEO of the Fulton County Center for Regional Growth. Peters said the county is getting ready to launch a jobs website where people can see what jobs are available in the area and that many companies, like Benjamin Moore, are expanding.