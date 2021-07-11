Rep. Stefanik writes Canadian premiers for border support

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I ask for your support and assistance in providing parity to American citizens seeking to enter Canada who meet the same requirements imposed on Canadians returning from travel. This is a sensible step forward that will bring immediate relief to border communities as we continue our work towards fully restoring cross-border travel.”

The North Country Chamber of Commerce welcomed Stefanik's communication to the premiers.

"In recent outreach with (members of Parliament) in Ottawa, we were advised that there are weekly conversations between the Canadian prime minister and the premiers and that the evolving position of the provinces with regard to the border is bound to be a factor in achieving further steps by the Canadian government," chamber President Garry Douglas said in a statement.

"This sparked the congresswoman's letters to each one of them, while we have also begun to seek and engage in direct virtual meetings with provincial leaders to make the case for forward movement."

Douglas noted a previous conversation with Quebec and an upcoming cabinet-level discussion with Ontario.

"This is all part of using every possible avenue to encourage progress and is in concert with the advocacy by Sen. Schumer and others aimed at both countries," he continued.

"We will continue to advocate through multiple channels in multiple ways, and we thank Congresswoman Stefanik for her continued strong engagement as part of this broad and multi-faceted approach."

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0