Renowned boat builder, Peter Hornbeck, dies unexpectedly at 77

“That’s kind of hard in many ways because there have been so many messages from so many people shocked as we all are that he just dropped dead, being otherwise extremely healthy,” she said.

But a friend of the family suggested a parade, which was slated for Wednesday.

During the planned parade, friends and family were going to strap a Hornbeck boat on top of their vehicles and drive what the daughter called, “around the block”: through Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake and North Creek.

“He would have liked that sort of thing,” she said. “He loved being the center of attention. He loved to hold court and tell stories. These things are for the living, so I’m hoping that it’s something we can do for the people who admired him.”

Frenette admired the way Hornbeck seemed to be enjoying his retirement last summer.

“I saw him a lot,” he said. “I do a lot of shuttles to the different lakes with my outfitting. Every year, he comes up and stops and visits. We have a good talk, and he brings in his grandkids. He was pretty happy to be retired. I was teasing him one day getting out of his boat, kind of stiffly. He said, ‘Yeah — the only mistake I made was maybe not retiring earlier.'”

