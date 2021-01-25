Redistricting changes will be on Nov. 2 ballot

In the new proposal, if the Legislature rejects two sets of plans with a simple majority vote, then the plan with the greatest approval in the commission would be sent to the Legislature, which can then pass it with a 60% vote instead of a two-thirds vote.

This gives the party in a two-chamber majority, the Democrats currently, an edge in passing plans that benefit their members.

What else is in the amendment?

If approved by voters, this amendment would make five other changes to the redistricting process.

It would count incarcerated individuals as residents of the last district they lived in before being imprisoned rather than as residents of the prison itself. State Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, said the last few censuses have already done this, but this would codify it in state law.

It would require the state to count people who are residents of a district but not citizens — such as someone with a green card or an undocumented immigrant — if the federal census fails to do so. The administration of President Donald Trump tried to have the Census Bureau not count undocumented immigrants in 2020, which was blocked.