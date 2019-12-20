REDC awards grant North Country with more than $67 million for 83 projects

The North Country was awarded $67.9 million in Regional Economic Development Council grants Thursday, funding 83 projects.

Though the state’s largest region was not selected as a “top performer” this year, it was pledged more than enough funds to advance its 11 priority projects, which represented around $13.6 million in requested state funding.

+3 Capital Region a top winner in state's economic development awards The Capital Region was a top performer in the state's Regional Economic Development Awards announced on Thursday, getting $84.1 million for a number of projects.

The North Country REDC’s 11-project list for this year includes a rebuild of what is now the Quality Inn in Lake Placid, which requested $6 million. It was granted $3 million.

Also on the list was Play ADK in Saranac Lake, a nonprofit group whose main goal is to create the Adirondack Center for Play children’s museum. That project received the $1 million it requested.

Other local projects funded in the Tri-Lakes area include the following:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}