REDC awards grant North Country with more than $67 million for 83 projects

The North Country was awarded $67.9 million in Regional Economic Development Council grants Thursday, funding 83 projects.
Though the state’s largest region was not selected as a “top performer” this year, it was pledged more than enough funds to advance its 11 priority projects, which represented around $13.6 million in requested state funding.
The Capital Region was a top performer in the state's Regional Economic Development Awards announced on Thursday, getting $84.1 million for a number of projects.
The North Country REDC’s 11-project list for this year includes a rebuild of what is now the Quality Inn in Lake Placid, which requested $6 million. It was granted $3 million.
Also on the list was Play ADK in Saranac Lake, a nonprofit group whose main goal is to create the Adirondack Center for Play children’s museum. That project received the $1 million it requested.
Other local projects funded in the Tri-Lakes area include the following:
- $600,000 to Eagle Island, Inc. for rehabilitating the Eagle Island Camp in Upper Saranac Lake.
- $300,000 toward Ward Lumber Worker Cooperative’s purchase of Ward Lumber Inc., a multi-generational building supply company based in Jay. This project received $250,000.
- $145,000 to Pendragon Theatre to repurpose a downtown Saranac Lake building to create a state-of-the-art theater.
- $30,000 to the Wild Center for a fellowships program and $366,300 for the Get Outside: Four-Season Destination Tourism Marketing Strategy.
- $19,900 to Historic Saranac Lake to hire a membership and grant manager.
Other projects on the North Country REDC’s list are as follows:
- A proposed combination commercial-residential housing complex in Canton received $1,322,000.
- A project to purchase and renovate a site for a new EX STAK manufacturing facility in Watertown received the $1,240,000 is requested.
- A $700,000 request to renovate buildings at the former Pfizer pharmaceutical site in Rouses Point was granted in full.
- A $500,000 request toward the installation of utilities at the Thousand Islands Agriculture Park in Watertown was granted in full.
- A $350,242 request toward building renovations to accommodate a small business incubator in Lowville does not appear on the list.
- A $175,000 request toward the construction of five year-round ski cabins in Osceola was granted $35,000.
- A $67,000 request toward the construction of two new classrooms and staff facilities at the Hand in Hand Early Childhood Center in Lowville was granted in full.
- A $23,900 request to install a press brake at a boat manufacturing facility in Cape Vincent was granted $23,000.
The state awarded around $750 million in grants to spur development statewide. The grant money is typically not given to a project sponsor until after the job is completed and the promised number of jobs created has been verified.
This is the ninth year of the REDC grant awards, which were established under Gov. Andrew Cuomo, merging various grants previously given by New York legislators and state agencies, and assigning regional councils to prioritize the requests from each part of the state.
A video presentation about the North Country mentioned several past REDC awardees, including Adirondack Health’s Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness Center, redevelopment of the former Frontier Town theme park in North Hudson, and the Saranac Waterfront Lodge, which is currently under construction in Saranac Lake.