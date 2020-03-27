Ray Brook prison employee contracts COVID-19

RAY BROOK — A staff member at the federal prison in Ray Brook has contracted COVID-19.

The case at FCI Ray Brook was confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Thursday.

It’s unclear where the staffer was tested for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and what county the person lives in. No identifying information about the staff member has been released. The FBP referred all questions to its website, which only lists the location of confirmed cases and whether the cases are inmates or staffers.

An internal email obtained by the Enterprise, sent to all FCI Ray Brook employees Wednesday from the prison’s warden, shows that prison administration is urging all employees to take precautions to reduce the spread of the virus, such as social distancing and hand washing. Employees were also asked to refer to guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct their own risk assessment to determine possible exposure.

FCI Ray Brook is closed to all visitors.