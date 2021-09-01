Racial justice activists, supporters ‘shine a light’ for Darryl Mount in Saratoga Springs

Activists for more than a year have called for an independent investigation into Mount’s death, pointing to testimony from Greg Veitch, city police chief at the time of Mount’s injuries, who admitted to lying to a reporter about an internal investigation.

Veitch acknowledged police did not conduct a formal internal investigation at the time, even though he had told a reporter that an internal investigation had cleared the officers involved.

Mount’s mother, Patty Jackson, is pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, which city officials have cited when declining to answer questions.

Hammond, who grew up in Saratoga Springs until he and his family were “gentrified out” and relocated to Ballston Spa, said Mount loved the city and considered it his hometown. He said Mount was also devoted to his family.

“It was a tragedy he had to be murdered in the place he called home,” Hammond said. “Every single day he was out, he tried to be a joy to everyone in his family. No one is perfect, but he was one of those people that always tried to help everyone, and that night unfortunately there was no one there to help him.”