 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Putorti’s petitions ruled valid; Democrat remains in NY-21 race

  • 0
Vigil for democracy

NY-21 Congressional District candidate Mathew Putorti campaigns at a January vigil for voting rights in Glens Falls.

 Post-Star file photo

Democrat Matthew Putorti of Whitehall will remain in the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District, after the state Board of Elections ruled his petitions to appear on the ballot were valid in the face of fraud claims.

On April 27, the state BOE convened a hearing to officially decide on a series of objections filed against Putorti’s petitions by a leading St. Lawrence County Democratic Committee member, Jason Clark.

“There were 2,389 signatures submitted by Putorti,” said James Long, an election lawyer representing the Putorti campaign. “The objections were valid as to 462, for a variety of reasons, mostly the wrong town was listed. That left 1,927.”

In New York, congressional candidates seeking a major party’s nomination must circulate petitions and receive at least 1,250 valid signatures from active, local registered party voters. The BOE’s ruling ensures that Putorti will remain a candidate in the Democratic primary for NY-21 against Matt Castelli.

People are also reading…

“We’re very happy,” Putorti said. “But we’re not surprised we made it through. We spent a lot of time and effort collecting signatures all across the district, we got more than what was required. We knew this would be the result, and we’re so happy.”

Clark objected to all 2,389 signatures on Putorti’s petitions, saying many pages appeared to have been fraudulently filled out, with whole pages full of what he described as “clearly forged” signatures. He also claimed that identifying information about the office Putorti is seeking was absent from the petition pages, and various other procedural or formatting errors made the entire list of names invalid.

Long said the signatures that were invalidated were mostly struck out because the signee had listed the incorrect town of residence. That can be relatively easy to do, because the address assigned by the post office is not always the correct town of residence.

“Out here, you can live in Albany, the city of Albany, but you may have a mailing address in Colonie, or in a hamlet and not the town,” he said.

Clark said he wasn’t surprised by the BOE’s ruling, and is still hopeful to have a law enforcement agency investigate the alleged fraudulent signatures.

“I didn’t expect a ruling from the board of elections on the fraud component,” he said. “That allegation has not changed, those forgeries still exist.”

Other Democratic officials seem to agree with Clark, and remain critical of Putorti’s petitions. Brandi Lloyd, vice chair of the Clinton County Democratic Committee and deputy Democratic election commissioner for Clinton County, said many of the signatures that appear forged came from her jurisdiction.

“You can see a pattern,” she said. “It was almost as if the person collecting signatures would be unsuccessful with maybe one or two, someone maybe didn’t come to the door, and the rest of the page was the exact same handwriting, and nothing like what was on file for the voter.”

Putorti said these claims of fraud are untrue.

“One of the alleged forgeries from Mr. Clark was against my mother, which is offensive and preposterous, and really disappointing,” he said. “We are looking at our legal options as well about what to do when these unfounded allegations are made.”

Clark said he’s not interested in Putorti’s mother, but in the fraud he says was committed by a specific witness for the campaign that was from Westchester, working for the Putorti campaign in upstate New York.

The BOE didn’t weigh in on the wide-ranging fraud Clark alleged in his objections. It did reject some incorrect signatures, but only a handful. Long said that’s likely the result of a non-confrontational resident who didn’t want to turn the people at their door away empty-handed, but also didn’t want to sign for Putorti.

“I’ve been doing this for years, people when you come to the door and they really don’t want to sign for this person, what many people will do is sign Mickey Mouse, and then it won’t count,” he said.

There’s no way to confirm if the name a person signs is theirs or not in the field, he said.

“We don’t ask for ID,” Long said.

Long said the entire exercise seemed to him to be a waste of time. Putorti will remain as candidate in the race for NY-21. For any case to move forward, the claims of fraud must be proven in court, and a law enforcement agency must investigate them.

“You have to go to court, and he’s missed the deadline for that,” Long said.

Clark and Lloyd said they believe a law enforcement agency will investigate their allegations, because there seem to be increasing instances of fraud on a number of candidate petitions statewide this year.

“My guess is that this is something the local agencies will look to pursue, in light of it happening with more fervor this election cycle than in the past,” Clark said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting

Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting

A federal grand jury has indicted a man suspected of shooting up a New York City subway train last month — an attack that wounded 10 people and rattled a city grappling with a rise in violent crime. The panel charged Frank James on Friday with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. James was arrested on April 13, about 30 hours after authorities say he drove from Philadelphia and unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters. All of the shooting victims are expected to survive.

Police: NYPD officer, man found dead in restaurant lot

Police say a New York City police officer apparently shot another man to death and then killed himself in the parking lot of an upstate New York restaurant. The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in the town of Wallkill. According to the Wallkill police, 36-year-old Officer Sean Armstead and 20-year-old Edward Wilkins were found dead of gunshot wounds. The New York state attorney general’s office and the Wallkill police are investigating the shooting along with the NYPD, the Orange County sheriff’s office and the city of Middletown.

Wyoming defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin is dismissed

Wyoming defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin is dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over online harassment filed by the family of a Wyoming Marine who was killed in Afghanistan. The judge said the Wyoming court has no jurisdiction. The sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum claimed Baldwin subjected them to online harassment after posting and commenting on a photo shared by one of the sisters, Roice McCollum. She was in Washington during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Baldwin had sent the family $5,000 after Rylee McCollum was killed in August 2021 in Kabul. An attorney for the McCollums the lawsuit will probably be refiled in New York or California.

Feds accuse Starbucks of unfair labor practices in Buffalo

Feds accuse Starbucks of unfair labor practices in Buffalo

Federal labor officials are accusing Starbucks of unfair labor practices at its stores in Buffalo, New York, including retaliation against pro-union employees. The National Labor Relations Board’s Buffalo regional director filed a sweeping complaint Friday outlining a host of labor law violations and seeking reinstatement and backpay for the employees. The coffee chain called the allegations “false” and vowed to fight them at an upcoming hearing. Starbucks Workers United said the complaint “confirms the extent and depravity of Starbucks’ conduct in Western New York for the better part of a year.” The first votes in a nationwide Starbucks unionization push came in December at three stores in Buffalo.

Scorsese presents a buried gem and a pitch for cinema's past

Scorsese presents a buried gem and a pitch for cinema's past

On Monday, Martin Scorsese and the Film Foundation will launch a new virtual theater to screen restored classic films. They are beginning, fittingly, with one of the most passionately adored gems: William Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s “I Know Where I’m Going!” For Scorsese and editor Thelma Schoonmaker, who was married to Powell, it's one of cinema’s greatest love stories and a prime example of why mining cinema's past is so essential for its future. Every month, the Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room will host free online screenings for one night, accompanied by discussions with filmmakers. 

Ruling ordering new trial in death of 8-year-old is reversed

Ruling ordering new trial in death of 8-year-old is reversed

A federal appeals court has reversed a ruling that overturned a health care executive’s manslaughter conviction for fatally drugging her 8-year-old autistic son. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Manhattan Magistrate Judge Sarah Cave was wrong in 2020 when she ordered a new trial for Gigi Jordan. Jordan was convicted in November 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, in a Manhattan hotel room in 2010. The 2020 ruling ordering a new trial stemmed from an incident during the trial in which the judge granted a prosecutor's request to close the courtroom for about 15 minutes.

New Era Cap CEO charged after parking lot altercation

New Era Cap CEO charged after parking lot altercation

New Era Cap Company's CEO faces a felony charge after allegedly driving his vehicle toward a man during an argument and hitting his car. Christopher Koch was released without bail Monday after appearing in Buffalo City Court on a felony reckless endangerment charge. Prosecutors say Koch argued with the man in a restaurant parking lot Saturday and intentionally drove toward him when he got out of his vehicle. Prosecutors say the man jumped out of the way to avoid being hit and hurt his hand. Koch's attorney says there was a traffic acccident but that Koch didn't commit any crime. The charge carries a maximum prison term of seven years.

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea announces it has found its first ever COVID case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News