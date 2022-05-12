Putorti’s petitions ruled valid; Democrat remains in NY-21 race

Democrat Matthew Putorti of Whitehall will remain in the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District, after the state Board of Elections ruled his petitions to appear on the ballot were valid in the face of fraud claims.

On April 27, the state BOE convened a hearing to officially decide on a series of objections filed against Putorti’s petitions by a leading St. Lawrence County Democratic Committee member, Jason Clark.

“There were 2,389 signatures submitted by Putorti,” said James Long, an election lawyer representing the Putorti campaign. “The objections were valid as to 462, for a variety of reasons, mostly the wrong town was listed. That left 1,927.”

In New York, congressional candidates seeking a major party’s nomination must circulate petitions and receive at least 1,250 valid signatures from active, local registered party voters. The BOE’s ruling ensures that Putorti will remain a candidate in the Democratic primary for NY-21 against Matt Castelli.

“We’re very happy,” Putorti said. “But we’re not surprised we made it through. We spent a lot of time and effort collecting signatures all across the district, we got more than what was required. We knew this would be the result, and we’re so happy.”

Clark objected to all 2,389 signatures on Putorti’s petitions, saying many pages appeared to have been fraudulently filled out, with whole pages full of what he described as “clearly forged” signatures. He also claimed that identifying information about the office Putorti is seeking was absent from the petition pages, and various other procedural or formatting errors made the entire list of names invalid.

Long said the signatures that were invalidated were mostly struck out because the signee had listed the incorrect town of residence. That can be relatively easy to do, because the address assigned by the post office is not always the correct town of residence.

“Out here, you can live in Albany, the city of Albany, but you may have a mailing address in Colonie, or in a hamlet and not the town,” he said.

Clark said he wasn’t surprised by the BOE’s ruling, and is still hopeful to have a law enforcement agency investigate the alleged fraudulent signatures.

“I didn’t expect a ruling from the board of elections on the fraud component,” he said. “That allegation has not changed, those forgeries still exist.”

Other Democratic officials seem to agree with Clark, and remain critical of Putorti’s petitions. Brandi Lloyd, vice chair of the Clinton County Democratic Committee and deputy Democratic election commissioner for Clinton County, said many of the signatures that appear forged came from her jurisdiction.

“You can see a pattern,” she said. “It was almost as if the person collecting signatures would be unsuccessful with maybe one or two, someone maybe didn’t come to the door, and the rest of the page was the exact same handwriting, and nothing like what was on file for the voter.”

Putorti said these claims of fraud are untrue.

“One of the alleged forgeries from Mr. Clark was against my mother, which is offensive and preposterous, and really disappointing,” he said. “We are looking at our legal options as well about what to do when these unfounded allegations are made.”

Clark said he’s not interested in Putorti’s mother, but in the fraud he says was committed by a specific witness for the campaign that was from Westchester, working for the Putorti campaign in upstate New York.

The BOE didn’t weigh in on the wide-ranging fraud Clark alleged in his objections. It did reject some incorrect signatures, but only a handful. Long said that’s likely the result of a non-confrontational resident who didn’t want to turn the people at their door away empty-handed, but also didn’t want to sign for Putorti.

“I’ve been doing this for years, people when you come to the door and they really don’t want to sign for this person, what many people will do is sign Mickey Mouse, and then it won’t count,” he said.

There’s no way to confirm if the name a person signs is theirs or not in the field, he said.

“We don’t ask for ID,” Long said.

Long said the entire exercise seemed to him to be a waste of time. Putorti will remain as candidate in the race for NY-21. For any case to move forward, the claims of fraud must be proven in court, and a law enforcement agency must investigate them.

“You have to go to court, and he’s missed the deadline for that,” Long said.

Clark and Lloyd said they believe a law enforcement agency will investigate their allegations, because there seem to be increasing instances of fraud on a number of candidate petitions statewide this year.

“My guess is that this is something the local agencies will look to pursue, in light of it happening with more fervor this election cycle than in the past,” Clark said.

