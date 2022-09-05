 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Proposed measure would link state's minimum wage to CPI

  • 0

ALBANY — In a move aimed at helping the lowest paid workers cope with the rising cost of living, two influential Democrats are building support for a measure that would tie New York's minimum wage to the consumer price index.

The measure would require the state commissioner of labor to announce upstate wages increase with the rate of inflation once the upstate minimum wage reaches $15 an hour.

The upstate minimum wage is currently $13.20 per hour. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, and has remained at that level since 2009.

"Historically, yearly gains in inflation have decreased the value of the minimum wage, chipping away at workers' purchasing power and leading to hardship for many," the bill sponsored by Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-Queens, states.

Those who rely on the minimum wage jobs tend to be women and people of color, "groups which also face significant barriers to employment," the bill explains.

People are also reading…

But a new report from the Empire Center for Public Policy, a conservative think tank, contends employers are likely to react to a mandatory increase in New York's wage floor by trimming their workforce.

"If you're an employer, to make the math work, you've got to have fewer employees," Peter Warren, the author of the analysis, said in an interview. "You're going to let go of those employees who are the least skilled and the least educated. So the upshot is the people who are disproportionately impacted are the very people Senator Ramos and others are saying they are trying to help."

The legislation also has a majority conference sponsor in the Assembly — Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner, D-the Bronx.

According to the bill, 16.4% of New York's workforce — roughly 1 million people — earn the minimum wage. Legislation approved by state lawmakers in 2012 and signed into law by then Gov. Andrew Cuomo began to raise the minimum wage in steps, with three different pay floors in three regions of the state. The minimum went to $15 an hour in New York City in 2015.

The upstate wage is on track to keep increasing until it reaches $15 an hour, with inflation and other indicators taken into account in the calculations made each year.

The measure suggests that if the bill is enacted workers won't have to worry about whether the lawmakers will sign off on adjustments to the minimum wage each year.

"By joining more than a dozen other states that have tied minimum wage to inflation, minimum wage workers in New York State will maintain their purchasing power without yearly legislative action," the legislation states.

Small businesses across the state were surveyed on their views of indexing the state minimum wage to the inflation rate, said Ashley Ranslow, state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

"The vast majority of small businesses came back and said, 'No,'" said Ranslow, explaining that businesses are not in a position now where they can readily absorb the costs of a more expensive payroll.

"We're in a 40-year, record high inflation, which is really putting substantial pressure on small businesses," she said. "They see the cost of all of their goods and services go up exponentially. So if you add labor costs on top of that, you put them in an even more difficult position. Sometimes I think what gets lost is that a lot of lawmakers think businesses can just pay people more. But it doesn't work that way. They have to be able to offset their costs somehow."

The measure is expected to be considered when lawmakers return to the statehouse in January. Both legislative chambers are dominated by Democrats.

A coalition of labor and progressive groups has formed Raise Up NY to push for the bill's passage. It argues families can't make ends meet on New York's current minimum wage as inflation shrinks the buying power of consumers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge nixes no-prison deal in fatal limo crash

Judge nixes no-prison deal in fatal limo crash

SCHOHARIE — A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Wednesday's turnabout drew applause and tears from victims’ relatives and plunged limo company boss Nauman Hussain into legal uncertainty.

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

New York City will begin posting signs proclaiming the iconic tourist destination Times Square as a “Gun Free Zone.” The 25-block business district in the center of Manhattan is arguably the busiest in the United States. Under a sweeping new state gun law that goes into effect Thursday, it would be one of scores of “sensitive” places, including parks, churches and theaters that would be off limits for guns. The new rules are meant to address a U.S. Supreme Court decision that further expanded Second Amendment gun rights when it invalidated a century-old law that required gun owners to prove they had a compelling need to carry.

Video of detective hitting woman prompts NYPD investigation

Video of detective hitting woman prompts NYPD investigation

New York City police say they’re investigating a confrontation Tuesday in which a detective shoved and hit a woman, causing her to fall to the ground, after she struck him as he helped arrest a suspect in an attempted killing. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Thursday that the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Group is investigating. Advocates called for Detective Kendo Kinsey’s firing after bystander video of the clash went viral. As of Thursday, there was no change in his duty status. Mayor Eric Adams defended Kinsey, saying he and other officers showed “great restraint” and “did what the system called for.” A crowd has gathered around officers and attempted to disrupt the arrest, Adams said.

Man convicted in retrial that eyed ex-star sleuth's conduct

Man convicted in retrial that eyed ex-star sleuth's conduct

A man has been convicted again in the first retrial stemming from scrutiny of a once-lauded New York City homicide detective who was later accused of framing suspects. A Brooklyn judge delivered the verdict Wednesday in Eliseo DeLeon’s case. He was imprisoned for nearly a quarter-century before his murder conviction was thrown out in 2019, and he was granted a new trial. He is among nearly 20 people whose convictions have been overturned in the last decade in cases involving long-retired Detective Louis Scarcella, who denies any wrongdoing. Prosecutors exonerated, or at least declined to retry, most of those people but decided to proceed against DeLeon.

2 NY teens in pickup crash die after contacting live wires

Police say two teenagers who got out of a pickup truck that crashed into a downed tree in upstate New York died after coming in contact with live wires. The two 17-year-olds were among four teenagers in a truck Wednesday night that hit a tree knocked down by a storm in the town of Redfield. The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office say the four teens got out of the truck, which ended up in a ditch. The driver and passenger contacted live wires entangled with the downed tree and were pronounced dead at the scene. Two 16-year-old boys survived. The incident is under investigation.

Police: Teen drowns in NY lake, 2 family members critical

Police say a teenager drowned in a lake in upstate New York and his sister and uncle are in critical condition after trying to save him. State police say 18-year-old Basir Amin, of Queens, was swimming in White Lake in Sullivan County at 2 p.m. Sunday when he began to struggle. Police say the teen's 21-year-old sister, Nasrin Amin, 21, and their 34-year-old uncle, Afrid Haider, tried to help Basir, but all three went under the water. The three were pulled from the water by Bethel fire department divers and taken to a hospital. Basir Amin was pronounced dead, and the other two are in critical condition.

Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20

Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20

A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York, drawing applause and tears from victims’ relatives who packed the court. Judge Peter Lynch called the agreement “fundamentally flawed" on Wednesday. Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared him prison time, angering the families of the people killed in 2018 when brake failure sent a stretch limo full of birthday revelers hurtling down a hill. Hussain's lawyers withdrew the guilty plea.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: President Joe Biden has not formally filed with the Federal Elections Commission for reelection. The United Kingdom hasn't changed its guidance on COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant and breastfeeding people. A video shows a tanker truck containing water for a bank in Jackson, Mississippi, amid the city's water crisis, not the governor’s mansion. A New York law aimed at cracking down on nitrous oxide abuse doesn’t make it illegal for anyone under age 21 to purchase a can of whipped cream.

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change may make air turbulence worse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News