Proposal to allow drug injection sites in state spurs debate

Injection drug use across the United States is increasing as the misuse of prescription and synthetic opioids rages on.

Many people who misuse drugs choose to inject because it delivers a faster, more intense high. But this method of delivering drugs into the body, particularly for people who share needles or syringes, also comes with an increased risk of transmitting bloodborne diseases like hepatitis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

According to the CDC, sharing syringes is the second-riskiest behavior for contracting HIV. Injection drug use is the most common way that hepatitis C is transmitted, and infection rates have been increasing, especially among younger populations. More than 40% of people between the ages of 18 and 29 have reported sharing syringes, and according to the most recent report from the CDC, hepatitis C infections were highest among people in this same age bracket, peaking at age 29.

To help slow the spread of injection-related infectious diseases, many states have implemented syringe service programs (SSPs), also referred to as syringe or needle exchange programs. These programs offer safe disposal of used syringes, access to sterile needles and syringes, vaccination and testing, and substance use treatment resources.

Opponents of these resources claim that access to injection equipment only encourages drug use. For many critics, SSPs are ethically and politically dubious. However, research shows this type of harm reduction effort is doing the opposite by destigmatizing drug use and providing exposure to treatment options and health care professionals.

According to one study, first-time participants in Seattle needle or syringe exchange programs were up to five times more likely to enter treatment for substance use disorder than people who did not utilize these resources. Regular program participants are about three times more likely to reduce or quit injection drug use than people who have never participated in a syringe service program. More than 50% of people who inject drugs get syringes from SSPs, effectively reducing the rate of needle sharing across communities.

Syringe exchange laws fall into three categories: laws that allow the establishment of syringe exchanges statewide, laws that regulate the sale of syringes with or without a prescription, and drug paraphernalia laws that include or exempt syringes from the classification. Some states also provide protection against prosecution when needles are returned via an SSP with drug residue.

In November 2021, New York City took two currently existing needle exchange programs operating in East Harlem and Washington Heights and turned them into the country’s first supervised drug injection sites. On their first day, they reversed two overdoses.

Not every state provides access to these lifesaving resources, and in some cases, politicians are looking to make access even more restrictive. Zinnia Health identified six states that don't have sterile syringe exchange programs, citing data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, and explored what that means for public health efforts in the state. While the Kaiser Family Foundation includes Delaware in its report, additional research shows Brandywine Counseling and Community Services are offering syringe exchange services as of 2021. Research is drawn from a variety of medical studies, news reports, and governmental health organizations within the states.

South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, and Mississippi, included on this list, are also part of a group of only six states that, as of 2020, did not request CDC consultation to determine if they are at risk of significant increases in hepatitis infections or an HIV outbreak due to injection drug use.

ALBANY — Getting arrested on felony charges didn't stop one of Dr. Betty Kolod's patients from using illegal narcotics, the physician says.

"The homelessness and the criminal charges that he's facing actually drove him to use drugs even more," Kolod told CNHI.

That man, at least temporarily, is no longer living on the streets. He is hospitalized, she said.

She and a coalition of public health advocates say the state should expand the use of overdose prevention centers, also known as safe injection sites, to deal with the rising number of fatal drug overdoses.

"We've seen that overdose is the number one cause of death among people experiencing homelessness." said Kolod, a New York City physician. "People with unstable housing are the exact individuals who don't have a place to use drugs. This is the population who would most likely use an overdose prevention center."

New York City became the nation's first municipality to authorize sites where drug users, while monitored by staffers trained to deal with overdoses, can inject drugs they bring to the facility. The users can have the drugs tested to determine whether they are laced with potentially deadly fentanyl or other adulterants.

A measure dubbed the Safer Consumption Services Act would expand overdose prevention centers statewide. Advocates say more than 200 lives have already been saved at the two facilities in New York City through the reversal of overdoses.

One of the bill's co-sponsors, Assemblyman Dick Gottfried, D-Manhattan, said he is optimistic the bill will be advanced by the Assembly Health Committee in the coming week. He is that committee's chairman.

The approach advocated for by Kolod and scores of other addiction experts remains controversial. Some law enforcement officials argue it is inappropriate for government-sanctioned venues to host the injection of illegal drugs.

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said allowing drug use at the sites would only facilitate addiction to potentially deadly narcotics.

"We would be enabling self-destructive behavior," DuMond said. He says he is skeptical an addict visiting such a facility could be steered into treatment from one of them. "Once a person goes down this road, they lose all sense of control and common sense."

The New York City facilities have also been criticized by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-Staten Island. She has labeled them "heroin shooting galleries that only encourage drug use and deteriorate our quality of life."

But VOCAL-NY, a progressive advocacy group that has been seeking to build support for the legislation, said inaction on the bill by lawmakers will result in the deaths of New Yorkers who use drugs in unsafe ways.

"The Senate and Assembly must heed the calls of New Yorkers — from upstate to downstate — and urgently pass the overdose prevention bills on the table, and reject the notion that saving lives is partisan or divisive," said Jasmine Budnella, the group's director of drug policy."

Gottfried said the overdose prevention centers in New York City are well-run and have created no negative impacts for their surrounding neighborhoods. He noted he visited such a facility during a visit to Vancouver, Canada, and came away impressed by how well-run it was.

"They have health care providers and counselors on site," the veteran lawmaker said. "It's a very effective harm-reduction approach to save lives. The current system is certainly not saving lives."

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, from April 2020 to April 2021, more than 100,000 people in the United States died from drug overdoses. That was the single highest death toll for a 12-month period since such data has been tracked.

DuMond said he supports more robust efforts to extend treatment resources to those coping with addiction. As for injection sites, he said, "It's going in the wrong direction and sending the wrong message."

