PLATTSBURGH — The woman who helped the inmates at the center of the infamous 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility escape was denied parole.
The Parole Board shot down Joyce Mitchell’s third attempt at parole, according to the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, setting her next possible parole date for June 2021.
Mitchell, 55, was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison for her role in aiding convicted killers Richard Matt and David Sweat, who led authorities on a three-week-long manhunt that cost the state over $23 million.
The Dickinson Center resident, who was a supervisor in the prison's tailor shop, provided tools, which the inmates used to bust out of the maximum-security prison.
She has been serving her sentence in Bedford Hills Correctional Facility and had been denied parole previously, in February and August of 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.