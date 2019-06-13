{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSBURGH — The woman who helped the inmates at the center of the infamous 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility escape was denied parole.

The Parole Board shot down Joyce Mitchell’s third attempt at parole, according to the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, setting her next possible parole date for June 2021.

Mitchell, 55, was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison for her role in aiding convicted killers Richard Matt and David Sweat, who led authorities on a three-week-long manhunt that cost the state over $23 million.

The Dickinson Center resident, who was a supervisor in the prison's tailor shop, provided tools, which the inmates used to bust out of the maximum-security prison.

She has been serving her sentence in Bedford Hills Correctional Facility and had been denied parole previously, in February and August of 2017.

