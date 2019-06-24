MASSENA — A Broome County man is being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County jail after he was stopped at the Massena Port of Entry where he was allegedly found in possession of about 81 pounds of marijuana.
Zhang D. Ming, 34, of Endicott was charged by state police with felony first-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
According to a news release issued by Customs and Border Protection U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Massena Border Patrol Station observed a suspicious vehicle traveling from a known smuggling route.
Agents initiated a stop with the assistance of a Border Patrol K9 team which alerted agents to what they said was about 81 pounds of packaged-for-sale marijuana located in the vehicles’ truck area
“Removing more than $320,000 worth of illegal narcotics from our community is only one aspect of what our men and women do on a daily basis to safeguard our community,” said Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia. “Agents’ keen observations and relentless work-ethic were crucial in the arrest of a drug smuggler.”
After initial processing by the U.S. Border Patrol, Mr. Ming and the marijuana were turned over to state police who arrested him on the charges.
The Swanton Sector is responsible for securing the land border between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire and northeastern New York. The assistance of citizens is invaluable to the Border Patrol’s border security mission and we welcome community members’ help to keep our nation’s borders safe. Please report suspicious activity at 1-800-689-3362.
