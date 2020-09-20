Planning on hiking in the Adirondacks this fall? Expect a crowd

"Many people see a nice picture on Instagram and go, 'Oh, we should do that' and really don't do the research or have an understanding of what's involved," Weinberg said. "(We're) seeing the lack of experience — or, how many new people there are."

Last summer was hectic like this, too, Weinberg said. But with COVID-19 thrown into the mix and outdoor spaces deemed safe spaces, the Adirondack Park has seen a huge increase in visitors in the last few months.

It's normal for the parking lot at the Loj to fill up early on the weekends. But this year, Weinberg said, it's been a daily occurrence — even without the additional Canadian hikers they'd normally have this time of year.

"In the media, being outdoors is one of those things that's 'good' to do during the pandemic," he said. "A lot of people who have never been in the outdoors before are now doing it."

And that's not necessarily a bad thing, he said. More use and more positive experiences helps the Adirondack Park in the long run, especially when it comes to preservation and donations.

The problem, locals say, is that leaf peeping season has just begun. It's the time of year when the fall colors emerge, painting an already beautiful landscape in hues of orange and red and yellow.