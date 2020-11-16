Pivot to photo pro: Laid off in pandemic, Tupper Lake woman starts dream business

TUPPER LAKE — When the coronavirus pandemic put Emily Martin out of a job this spring, she took the opportunity to develop her photography — her photography business, that is.
Martin had been working as a manager and bartender at P-2’s Irish Pub up until then, but she had long hoped to turn her wedding photography “side gig” into a full-time career.
In June, she was hired to photograph Tupper Lake high school’s unconventional outdoor graduation ceremony, and since then she has had a shoot nearly every day, capturing families, elopements, pets and kids in Halloween costumes.
She said it has been “amazing” to find this many clients, especially in an uncertain time.
Her husband, Jay, however, was not amazed.
“You put your boots to the ground really hard in order to do that,” Jay told her. “It wasn’t so much amazing as it was you doing your due diligence in booking gigs and advertising and putting together a business plan. That made it happen really fast.”
He said he admires how hard she worked to realize her dream. Martin said she always thought she would transition to a photography career when she and Jay had kids, but the pandemic made it happen this year.
Leaving a steady job
The day that bars around the state, including P-2’s, closed because of the virus, Martin woke up to messages from friends and family asking her, “What are you going to do?”
She didn’t know and felt frustrated. She had put a lot of work into the pub’s annual St. Patrick’s Day party, work that was going to waste. But eventually her focus turned inward.
“I really had a lot of time to put into myself,” she said. “I had more time to focus on my hobbies and my skills.”
When bars and restaurants began reopening, she said she found the mask and social-distancing requirements unappealing.
“This was the moment where I realized I was going to try and make this work,” she said. “It’s scary. I was just really afraid to leave a full-time paying job to do your own thing.
“Now I’m like, Why didn’t I do this sooner?”
She said this summer she has sometimes done two shoots a day and did a fall “miniseries” at the Tupper Lake Golf Club in which she captured 16 families in two days.
Work in the woods
Shooting portraits and family photos has been easy despite the pandemic, she said, because she already was taking her photos outside.
“We live in such a beautiful area that I really like to capture the beauty and the nature around us with the families,” she said. “It’s very easy to socially distance out in nature. I have all the right lenses.”
Back in high school, she liked to venture into the woods with her cheap camera. Her first paid gig was of a friend's wedding when she was 17.
“I really love shooting weddings,” she said. “I’m a total hopeless romantic.”
Most of her wedding jobs were canceled this year, but: “I found myself shooting more elopements.”
While taking senior photos at Bog River Falls this summer, she bumped into a couple scouting out a wedding location. The next day, she was back at the falls, shooting their elopement.
Social marketing
Jay said Emily has been busy because she went out seeking work this summer, walking into businesses in Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake, making a name for herself and posting her photos on Facebook.
“I started posting on Facebook just the Christmas props and backdrops I’ve been buying, and people are like, ‘I can’t resist,'” she said.
She is now looking to branch out through the Tri-Lakes area and also has been contracted for different types of jobs, like Airbnb rental photos and advertisements.
Focusing
With all the work she has done in the last few months, her skills have improved, Martin said. She has learned new techniques for shooting, lighting and editing and has worked on the less tangible aspects of portrait photography, such as capturing genuine moments.
“Even just taking photos of kids,” she said. “I feel like a year ago I didn’t even know how to talk to kids, you know? Kids freak me out. In the last year, I’ve really learned how to work with kids.”
Giving them props is the best thing to do, she said.
Emily likes being crafty and has been building props to enhance her photos: a pumpkin stand for kids to stand at, a newborn cradle made from wood in her yard and crochet blankets to swaddle them in.
She is now a member of the Professional Photographers of America trade association.
Family, friends help photos
Emily said she cannot take credit for her business, because she is surrounded by a support group of friends and family who make it possible.
She isn’t a starving artist. She has been able to make her photography passion a profitable career.
“I wouldn’t let her starve,” Jay said.
Jay is an accountant at his father’s firm in town.
“Not only is my husband my best friend and my teammate; he’s also my bookkeeper, accountant, financial adviser,” Martin said.
“She’s got the cleanest books of any photographer in the Tri-Lakes,” Jay said with a laugh.
He said her business model looks good.
“To get a baseline during COVID that’s successful is a testament to what it could be,” Jay said.
Martin said she is already booking weddings for 2022.
“I hope that will be a big year of celebrations and events,” she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!