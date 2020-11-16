Pivot to photo pro: Laid off in pandemic, Tupper Lake woman starts dream business

The day that bars around the state, including P-2’s, closed because of the virus, Martin woke up to messages from friends and family asking her, “What are you going to do?”

She didn’t know and felt frustrated. She had put a lot of work into the pub’s annual St. Patrick’s Day party, work that was going to waste. But eventually her focus turned inward.

“I really had a lot of time to put into myself,” she said. “I had more time to focus on my hobbies and my skills.”

When bars and restaurants began reopening, she said she found the mask and social-distancing requirements unappealing.

“This was the moment where I realized I was going to try and make this work,” she said. “It’s scary. I was just really afraid to leave a full-time paying job to do your own thing.

“Now I’m like, Why didn’t I do this sooner?”

She said this summer she has sometimes done two shoots a day and did a fall “miniseries” at the Tupper Lake Golf Club in which she captured 16 families in two days.

Work in the woods

Shooting portraits and family photos has been easy despite the pandemic, she said, because she already was taking her photos outside.