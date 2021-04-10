Pioneering broadcaster Ernie Tetrault dies at age 94

“A legendary newsman for 43 years whose real gift was empathy and listening and a fierce commitment to honest reporting,” Bishop wrote on Twitter. “Ernie loved his work, and it showed! And we loved him!”

“Ernie Tetrault will always be a legendary figure in local broadcast news here in the Capital Region, and across the broadcast television industry”, said Vince Nelson, WRGB’s vice president and general manager. “All of us at CBS 6 were saddened to learn earlier today of Mr. Tetrault’s passing at the age of 94; he really set the tone for local news, for so many anchors and reporters in the years that followed. Our sincere condolences go out to Mrs. Tetrault and their family.”

Tetrault’s death comes a year and a half after that of his long-time broadcasting partner, Ed Dague, who would later move from Channel 6 to Channel 13. Dague, who was Tetrault’s younger partner from 1976 to 1984 and became a broadcast legend in his own right, was 76 when he died, having retired early due to a severe arthritic condition.

Tetrault was born in Watervliet on July 12, 1926, and he grew up in Troy. He started his broadcasting career as a radio announcer at WTRY while he was still in high school.