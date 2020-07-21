Park agency, DEC take comments on amendments to Essex Chain Lakes plan

RAY BROOK — The state Adirondack Park Agency and Department of Environmental Conservation are holding a joint public comment period to solicit comments for an amendment to the Essex Chain Lakes Management Complex Unit Management Plan.

Public comments will be accepted until Aug. 14.

The Essex Chain Lakes Management Complex is located in the town of Indian Lake in Hamilton County and the towns of Minerva and Newcomb in Essex County.

The unit is approximately 19,600 acres in size. The land area was acquired by the state of New York and added to the Adirondack Forest Preserve in 2013. A Unit Management Plan for the area was adopted in March 2016.

DEC has completed a draft amendment to the 2016 plan. The amendment includes two proposals:

1. Removal of the ban on campfires at primitive tent sites in the management complex

2. Installation of additional facilities at the Outer Gooley site, including an expanded parking area, outhouse, horse-mounting platform, hitching posts and trailhead kiosks.

For more information, download the proposed unit management plan from APA’s website at http://www.apa.ny.gov.