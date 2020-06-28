Owens: Canadians likely to want border closed all summer

Former North Country congressman Bill Owens reached out to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise last week to say many Canadian citizens are worried about recent U.S. COVID-19 spikes, and he thinks they will push their government to extend the U.S.-Canada border closure though the end of the summer, at least.

The border closure is being done one month at a time, coordinated between the two nations’ governments. So far it has been extended for a fourth month, until July 21.

“Given what’s happening now in the States, I think (there is a) high likelihood of an extension,” Owens said by phone Friday. “If you asked me two weeks ago, I would have said it will end in July. But this is a dramatic change.”

Owens, a Democrat from Plattsburgh, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from 2009 to 2014 and now works as a lawyer specializing in U.S.-Canada trade issues.

“We have a significant number of Canadian clients,” he said, and he said he talks with them regularly about how the coronavirus is being handled on either side of the border — which has been closed to “non-essential” traffic since March 21. Most of these clients, being business people, are eager for the border to reopen, he said, but he also talks to friends who live in Canada, and they are much more cautious.