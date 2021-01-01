'Overdrive': New York City mayor wants 1 million vaccinations in January

NEW YORK — An ambitious goal of vaccinating 1 million New York City residents against COVID-19 in January was set Thursday by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who noted that meeting the target would require outside cooperation and the city dramatically increasing access.

“We need to go into overdrive now,” the mayor said at his regular briefing. “We need every day to speed up and reach more and more people.”

The city has vaccinated 88,000 people since vaccines first became available Dec. 14, working at a pace that would leave the city far short of the goal for next month.

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said officials want to double citywide access points to at least 250 sites, including hospitals, community health centers and urgent care clinics. Deputy Mayor Melanie Hartzog said officials also plan to double the city's 150,000-dose-a-week capacity over the course of January.

Meeting the goal also would require help from the federal and state governments, as well as manufacturers, the mayor said. He called it a “team effort” also involving schools, other city agencies and communities.