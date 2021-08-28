ORDA plans $1.4 million-plus Olympic Museum overhaul

Pratt said ORDA has considered the possibility of applying for grants or sponsorships to boost funding for the museum.

Pratt also hinted at the possibility of a ticket price increase, given that the museum will be modernized. Before the museum was moved, tickets were less than $10 for every age group.

Right now, the museum is being housed inside the Conference Center on Main Street while the link building — the section of the Olympic Center that connects the 1932 and 1980 Olympic rinks — is under construction.

The ORDA board previously approved a more than $32.9 million renovation of the link building, $22.8 million for renovations to the 1932 and 1980 rinks and $11.7 million for the replacement of the refrigeration system at the Olympic Center.

Before construction started on the Olympic Center, the second floor of the link building housed the ORDA administrative offices, plus a cafe with views of the Oval, High Peaks, ski jumps and bobsled track. The first floor housed the museum. With the authority building a new office building on a former hospital site on Church Street, the offices in the link building will be converted. There will be an outdoor deck on the second floor that’s accessible to the public, expanded dining space, interpretive displays and space for the museum.