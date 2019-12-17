Opioid overdose deaths drop statewide; area counties see flat results

Purdue Pharma is currently in some hot water in regard to producing its own naloxone product, Nyxoid. In 1996, Purdue released OxyContin, which is highly addictive and can cause overdoses, and now it wants to sell an anti-overdose drug. While yes, the drug is expected to counteract the effects of an overdose and help save lives, some health officials don’t like that Purdue wants to profit from curing a problem it helped cause.

“You could also look at it as Purdue Pharma being one of the big pharmaceutical companies recognizing what has been introduced to society,” he said. “Is it a sign of good faith and are they really trying to help? Which I’m sure Purdue is framing it as. Can you look at it as a money-making effort? Certainly. I don’t look at it as a business. Unfortunately, my job security is really good in this field. That’s really sad. I don’t want to make a living off of that. My perspective is, I don’t care who’s making a life-saving, life-sustaining medication. I care that it’s out there, that it’s effective and that people can get it and use it to sustain life. If all the OxyContin in the world disappeared overnight, people would still find a way to abuse substances. I think that it’s more about getting people to realize that we need to sustain life in order to help treat life.”