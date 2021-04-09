Oh deer: NY lets 12-year-olds hunt deer with guns, and supervision

ALBANY — Tucked into the new state budget is a law that lets 12- and 13-year-olds hunt deer with a gun or crossbow, rather than just a bow.

Previously, 14 was the minimum age to hunt big game with a gun. Young people aged 12 and 13 could already hunt small game with a firearm, but for big game such as deer and bear they could only use archery.

The new law would let them hunt deer — not bear — with a rifle, shotgun, muzzleloader rifle or crossbow — with conditions.

They could only do so under the in-person supervision of a licensed adult hunter with at least three years of hunting experience.

Both the young hunter and the adult must wear fluorescent orange or pink clothing.

Both the young hunter and the adult must remain on the ground; they cannot use tree stands.

They could only hunt with guns or crossbows during times when hunting with those implements is allowed for adults.

They could only do so in upstate counties that agree to participate; “upstate” excludes New York City, Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties. State Department of Environmental Conservation Commission Basil Seggos is encouraging all upstate counties to opt in.

“Deer hunting is a valued tradition for many families that provides millions of pounds of quality food to New Yorkers while reducing the negative impacts of abundant deer populations on agriculture, forests and communities,” Seggos said in a press release. “This new opportunity allows experienced, adult hunters to introduce the value of hunting to the next generation. Teaching these young people safe, responsible, and ethical hunting practices will ensure a rewarding experience every time they are afield.”

