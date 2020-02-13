Officials: RPI student died from influenza

TROY — Rensselaer County officials confirmed Wednesday that a 28-year-old Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute student who was found dead inside his apartment earlier this week died from influenza.

Yeming Shen was discovered by his roommate on Monday inside their shared City Station apartment in Troy, said Mary Fran Wachunas, the county’s public health director.

An autopsy completed at Albany Medical Center the next day confirmed the graduate student had influenza A — a type of flu that “comes on very sudden and severe,” Wachunas said.

“What happened this year was flu came in quite early and when it comes in early it does sometimes divide and mutate and so we have a couple strains circulating right now,” she said.

School and county health officials had to work immediately to quell concerns that Shen, a student from China, may have died of the novel coronavirus discovered in Wuhan, China in December, even though he had not traveled outside the U.S. for at least 13 months.

The county worked with RPI and the state Department of Health to investigate the cause, said Richard Crist, the county’s director of operations, in a statement.