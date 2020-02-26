NYCLU battles facial recognition

LOCKPORT — Members of the New York Civil Liberties Union brought its fight against facial recognition-based surveillance home Tuesday with a public forum at Lockport Public Library.

Since 2018, an intense public debate has erupted in Lockport and nationally over Lockport City School District’s deployment of a facial and object recognition system, with NYCLU asking that the system not be used.

Tuesday’s forum was the first time a lengthy public discussion was had about the surveillance system, which has been in use in all district schools since January.

Jim Shultz, parent of a Lockport High School student and a vocal critic of the system, said the forum was meant to encourage discussion of the system and its issues.

“The issue here is this system and whether it does or does not protect our students for the money that’s been spent on it. And what are the privacy implications?” Shultz said. “This is the kind of ... diverse community discussion that would have been great to have had before we wrote the check for all of this.”

Shultz used the metaphor of Where’s Waldo? to illustrate how the district’s technology is supposed to work.