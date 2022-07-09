 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NYC health officials urge return to indoor masking

  • 0

NEW YORK — New York City public health officials on Friday urged residents to return to indoor mask-wearing, noting how they're seeing high levels of COVID-19 infection.

To help slow the spread, the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene recommended in a tweet that "all New Yorkers should wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94 in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside."

Data posted on the agency's website show the number of new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 was 5,352 as of July 5, compared to 2,760 as of July 3. Due to delays in reporting, the data are incomplete.

Omicron remains the dominant variant in New York City and the BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 sublineages account for most of the current cases in the city, according to the public health department.

— Associated Press

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Legacy of famous landscape architect lives on in Saranac Lake

Legacy of famous landscape architect lives on in Saranac Lake

Parks across the country are celebrating the bicentennial birthday this year of Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed Central Park, the very first public greenspace in America. Today, Olmsted’s legacy can be seen in parks around the United States, including in Saranac Lake.

NY overhauls handgun rules in effort to preserve some limits

NY overhauls handgun rules in effort to preserve some limits

New York’s legislature has approved a sweeping overhaul of the state’s handgun licensing rules, seeking to preserve some limits after the Supreme Court said people have a right to carry a handgun for personal protection. The bill is almost sure to draw more legal challenges from gun-rights advocates who said the state is still putting too many restrictions on who can get a gun and where they can carry it. Backers said the new law will strike the right balance between complying with the Supreme Court’s ruling and trying to ensure that weapons stay out of the hands of criminals.

Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest

Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest

Frankfurter-munching phenom Joey “Jaws” Chestnut has gobbled his way to a 15th win Monday at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. Chestnut powered down 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes at the annual exhibition of excess. He set the record at 76 last year and was contending with a leg injury this year. Women's record-holder Miki Sudo took the women’s title after skipping last year’s frank fest because she was pregnant. Sudo downed 40 wieners and buns in 10 minutes to notch her eighth victory.

NY faces calls to enshrine abortion rights in constitution

NY faces calls to enshrine abortion rights in constitution

New York Democrats are considering enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. It possibly could be part of a broader amendment that would also prohibit discrimination based on gender expression. Lawmakers held a special legislative session Thursday that Gov. Kathy Hochul called primarily to pass an emergency overhaul of the state’s gun permitting rules after they were struck down by a Supreme Court Court ruling. But the Democrats were talking privately about whether to also use the emergency session to launch the process of amending the state constitution to protect the right to abortions.

Police: 2 men fatally struck during NY 'road rage' dispute

Police say two men got out of their cars to argue on a New York highway and were fatally struck by a third car. The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent. New York state police say 38-year-old Mark Hall and 22-year-old Fabian Tirado stopped in the right lane and got out of their vehicles “due to a road rage altercation.” While the two men were arguing, a third vehicle hit both of them. Hall and Tirado were pronounced dead at the scene. The third driver was treated for minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News