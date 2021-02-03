NY broadband internet bill vetoed as Gov. Cuomo declines to act

A bill that would have required the state to study and map areas that don’t have high-speed internet is off the table for now, despite the state’s prioritization of broadband for all residents.

The Comprehensive Broadband Connectivity Act, which passed both houses of the state legislature last summer, was “pocket vetoed” by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, meaning the bill won't become law because he didn’t sign it in the 30 days following the end of the year.

The legislation would have required the Public Service Commission to study the availability, affordability and reliability of high-speed internet in all areas of the state and provide a report and detailed map within one year.

The measure was meant to address longstanding complaints over broadband availability mapping by the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC maps rely on census data to determine which neighborhoods have broadband access, but they often inaccurately portray how many households in an area have broadband coverage already, making them unreliable guides for future internet expansion projects.