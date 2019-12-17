Nursing home staff shortage is a race against time

TUPPER LAKE — It’s a problem that’s getting worse by the day, and the generation.

Nursing homes are in a race against time to find staff as the “elder support ratio” is getting increasingly lopsided. These facilities are facing understaffing as more and more members of the baby boomer generation are reaching retirement age.

Madeline Toliver, the director of Mercy Living Center, said the elder care facility is in need of home aides and certified nursing assistants. She said there are currently five people in training, but there are still lots of openings for jobs at every level.

Toliver said while there is a nationwide shortage of CNAs, it is worse in the North Country, and still worse in the Tri-Lakes area.

“This is a major crisis here,” Toliver said. “It is very difficult to get people to work in health care.”

Toliver said health care is a “niche” profession and that elder care is even more niche. It requires a lot of hard work for low wages, she said; not just anyone can do it. But she said anyone with the “caring gene” looking to get into the field is in a good position to find a job if they are qualified.

‘Scary’ numbers